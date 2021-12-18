McFarlane Toys Reveals Roach and Geralt The Witcher Netflix Figures

The Witcher Season 2 is finally here, giving us more on-screen action of Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and monsters. It looks like McFarlane Toys is excited as well as they announce a new wave of Season 2 figures include The Witcher himself and his horse sidekick. Roach will be a Megafig that will be fully posable and will even store Geralt's Silver Sword. As for The Witcher himself, the 7-inch tall figure will have 22 points of articulation and will come with a steel sword. Both figures are with detail, and it will be interesting to see them both together taking on monsters. I do hope McFarlane Toys can release more monsters to really help showcase these hunters in action. The Witcher Season 2 figures are up for pre-order here, with Roach coming in at $41.99, Geralt at $31.99, and are set to release in April 2022.

"The Witcher Netflix Geralt of Rivia Season 2 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is highly detailed and features up to 22 points of articulation. Geralt comes with his steel sword and a base. His armor is based off his appearance in Season 2 of the Netflix series. The figure is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging. The Witcher, also known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken. As a child his mother Visenna abandoned Geralt at the Witcher's keep of Kaer Morhen where he trained to become a monster slayer."

"Witcher Netflix Season 2 Roach Megafig Action Figure features Geralt's horse as seen in the Netflix series. Roach is a fully articulated horse for a full range of posing and play. The horse comes with Geralts's silver sword and is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging. Roach is the name that Geralt gives to each and every horse he has regardless if they are different horses. A black stallion takes the reigns as the current Roach."