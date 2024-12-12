Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Steps Into the Monsterverse with Batman vs Kong

Step into the DC Multiverse and now the Monsterverse as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their new Batman 2-Pack with Kong!

Article Summary Explore McFarlane Toys' new Batman vs. Kong 2-Pack from the DC Monsterverse.

Discover the epic Justice League vs. Godzilla x Kong crossover comic series.

Batman faces Kong in a set featuring 7" and 3" Batman figures, plus a 12" Kong.

Find the Batman vs Kong set on McFarlane Toys Store for $69.99.

Back in 2023, DC Comics debuted their wild Justice League vs. Godzilla x Kong miniseries, which was a crossover event blending the superheroes taking on the MonsterVerse. Written by Brian Buccellato with art by Christian Duce, the story starts with Lex Luthor opening up a portal into the multiverse. However, this portal only summons Titans from MonsterVerse into the DC Universe, including Godzilla and Kong. It is now up to the Justice League to take down these threats, with Superman going toe-to-toe with Godzilla.

Now, these battles are coming to the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys has surpassed DC Comics fans with a new Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Monsterverse Multi Pack. Batman is going toe to toe with Kong for this set which will feature three version of the Dark Knight with a 7" and 3" figure, the 3" Caped Crusader will pair well with the 12" tall Kong. Oddly enough, Kong is not articulated but can twist and has a swappable head sculpt. This is surely an interesting set to join the DC Multiverse, and MonsterVerse fans can find that this set is already live at the McFarlane Toys Store for $69.99.

Batman vs Kong (Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong) 2pk

"The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached … with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth!"

Product Features:

Includes 7″ Batman action figure, 3″ Batman mini-figure, and 12″ Kong figure

Includes alternate Kong head, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!