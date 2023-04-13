McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new DC Multiverse figure that is limited to only 3,000 pieces as the Flash is racing on in

McFarlane Toys is racing on in with a brand new and exclusive DC Multiverse figure. For the first time ever, McFarlane has revealed a limited edition DC Comics Flash figure that will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Flash will be exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store and features the speedster in a new gray and gold deco. This figure is the same DC Comics Rebirth Barry that fans received years ago when the line just started to expand. All of the same speedster accessories are included with Speed Force effects for his arms, legs, and back. The biggest change here is the Flash in his slick gold and gray outfit, as well as a new windowless box. McFarlane Toys has included a themed display base for him as well as an art card. This card also doubles as a certificate of authenticity, ensuring this figure is limited. The 3,000 Piece DC Rebirth Flash is hand-painted, is priced at $29.99, and pre-orders can only be found exclusively with Big Bad Toy Store here.

The Flash Runs to BBTS with New McFarlane Exclusive

"DC Rebirth DC Multiverse The Flash BBTS Exclusive Limited Edition Figure- In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,000 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

The Flash figure

6 Speed Force bolts

Trading card

Base