McFarlane Toys Unveils Autograph Spawn (Wings of Redemption) Statue

Bring home a piece of Spawn history from the creator himself as McFarlane Toys debuts a new Gold Label Autographed statue

Prepare to witness the embodiment of darkness and redemption as McFarlane Toys proudly unveils the all-new Spawn statue. Coming in at 1:8 scale, this brand new Gold Label release captures the iconic and beloved Wings of Redemption Spawn, which is based on the cover of Spawn #77 from Image Comics. This impressive statue is nicely sculpted and captures a very popular version of the Hellspawn and is a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. To make things even more interesting, two versions of the Wings of Redemption statue will be released. There is a standard and a limited autographed variant that will be signed by the creator himself, Todd McFarlane!

This rare opportunity allows fans and collectors alike to own a piece of comic book history, giving Spawn fans a new centerpiece in their collection. Both versions of the Wings of Redemption statue will also come with a McFarlane Digital Collectible token, which will make this piece immortal online. Autographed Spawn figures are released quite often, but this design is a very popular Spawn look, so be sure to get your pre-orders in while you can for $69.99 each. Fans can also snag up a standard release ($49.99) or double up with the bundle ($119.98) with the statues all arriving in April 2024.

Spawn (Wings of Redemption) Autographed 1:8 Statue

"A highly trained assassin, double-crossed and murdered by his evil boss Jason Wynn. Al sold his soul to Malebolgia, one of the many rulers of hell, in order to see his wife Wanda Blake again. Malebolgia had other things in mind for Al and sent him back to earth with no memory as a Hellspawn, one of his soldiers, to do his bidding. He is ordered by the devil's minion, The Clown, to kill Wynn/ Wynn has made a deal with the Clown too, and is supposed to destroy the world with a deadly virus that will help start Armageddon and allow Hell to attack Heaven. Spawn must choose between Good and Evil."

Gold Label – MTS Exclusive, Limited Edition.

Autograph Series – Autographed by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane.

Incredibly detailed 1:8th scale statue.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 12".

Includes large display base and collectible art card.

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SPAWN figure and statues.

