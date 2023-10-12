Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Unveils Autographed Batman & Spawn Figure Two Pack

McFarlane Toys has just debuted their latest exclusive with a new Autographed two pack with The Dark Knight vs Spawn

New York Comic Con 2023 is here, and that means some exclusives are starting to arrive, including some from McFarlane Toys. This one arrives online as the Batman vs. Spawn 2-Pack set is back and with a new autographed touch. That is right, Todd McFarlane himself has autographed a special set of limited edition figure sets that are released to only 1,500 pieces. Nothing has changed with this set, and it will feature DC Multiverse versions of Batman and Spawn with a dynamic rocky base and a backdrop. The Dark Knight will come with swappable hands and a batarang. As for everyone's favorite hellspawn, he just comes with a massive sword. An autographed card will be included with each set, and McFarlane Toys has these beauties priced at $79.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a November 2023 release, so get yours while you can!

Batman & Spawn Autographed by Todd McFarlane

"BATMAN: As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"SPAWN: A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back, and what he left behind."

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and Todd McFarlane autograph on back.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse and Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes a specialized base with a backdrop and 2 figure bases.

IPlus an additional art card.

Batman includes extra hands and batarang.

Spawn includes a sword.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

