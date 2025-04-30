Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Green Lantern Corps Jade
A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys reveals a new DC Multiverse figure: Green Lantern Corps Jade, exclusive to GameStop.
- Jade is the daughter of Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott and first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25.
- Unlike other Lanterns, Jade inherited her powers genetically and can create green energy constructs.
- The 7-inch figure features classic comic design, two energy effects, art card, base, and high articulation.
McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of GameStop Exclusive DC Multiverse figures coming soon. One of which will help add to any fan's growing DC Comics Green Lantern collection. Jade, real name Jennifer-Lynn Hayden, is the daughter of Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern, and the villain Thorn. She first appeared in DC Comics in All-Star Squadron #25, which was printed back in 1983. Unlike most Green Lanterns, Jade would inherit her powers genetically, allowing her to generate energy constructs and manipulate green energy without a power ring.
Her story would collide with the Justice League and other lanterns over the years, and she had a romantic relationship with Green Lantern Kyle Rayner. Jade is now coming to McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest exclusive Green Lantern Corps DC Comics figure. Featuring a classic comic book design, Jade will come with two energy effect parts, a collectible art card, and a display. Pre-orders are not live yet, but she will be arriving in GameStop stores right now with a $26.99 price tag.
McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Green Lantern Corps Jade
"Given up for adoption and raised separately, twins Jennifer-Lynn Hayden and Todd Rice (OBSIDIAN) are the children of GREEN LANTERN ALAN SCOTT and the villainess THORN. Jennifer-Lynn discovered her ability to wield the mystic energies of Starheart when she was attacked as a teen. Her powers were triggered and her hair and skin turned green."
- Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play
- Jade as featured in DC comics, Includes 2 flame effects, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back
