McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Green Lantern Corps Jade

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new DC Multiverse figure: Green Lantern Corps Jade, exclusive to GameStop.

Jade is the daughter of Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott and first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25.

Unlike other Lanterns, Jade inherited her powers genetically and can create green energy constructs.

The 7-inch figure features classic comic design, two energy effects, art card, base, and high articulation.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of GameStop Exclusive DC Multiverse figures coming soon. One of which will help add to any fan's growing DC Comics Green Lantern collection. Jade, real name Jennifer-Lynn Hayden, is the daughter of Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern, and the villain Thorn. She first appeared in DC Comics in All-Star Squadron #25, which was printed back in 1983. Unlike most Green Lanterns, Jade would inherit her powers genetically, allowing her to generate energy constructs and manipulate green energy without a power ring.

Her story would collide with the Justice League and other lanterns over the years, and she had a romantic relationship with Green Lantern Kyle Rayner. Jade is now coming to McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest exclusive Green Lantern Corps DC Comics figure. Featuring a classic comic book design, Jade will come with two energy effect parts, a collectible art card, and a display. Pre-orders are not live yet, but she will be arriving in GameStop stores right now with a $26.99 price tag.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Green Lantern Corps Jade

"Given up for adoption and raised separately, twins Jennifer-Lynn Hayden and Todd Rice (OBSIDIAN) are the children of GREEN LANTERN ALAN SCOTT and the villainess THORN. Jennifer-Lynn discovered her ability to wield the mystic energies of Starheart when she was attacked as a teen. Her powers were triggered and her hair and skin turned green."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Jade as featured in DC comics, Includes 2 flame effects, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures

