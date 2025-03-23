Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black Statue

A new Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black statue is on the way from McFarlane Toys as they capture the artwork of Jenny Frison

Harley Quinn, originally introduced in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992, became one of DC Comics' most popular anti-heroes. Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, she first appeared in DC Comics Batman Adventures #12 (1993) before transitioning into the main DC timeline. Initially the Joker's sidekick and love interest, Harley has evolved into an independent anti-hero, breaking free from the Joker's shadow to craft her own adventures. McFarlane Toys is bringing the madness of Harley Quinn to life with a brand new Red, White & Black 1/10 statue. This limited edition release captures the artwork of artist Jenny Frison from her variant cover of Harley Quinn #25.

Jenny Frison is a celebrated cover artist that has contributed some stunning comic book artwork time and time again. This statue helps showcase a unique blend of elegance and madness for Harley as she takes Bud and Lou on a nice stroll. She is rocking her more modern look while keeping her signature red and black color scheme intact. The McFarlane Toys x DC Direct Harley Quinn: Red White & Black 1/10 Jenny Frison statue is priced at $179.99. The limited edition statue is hand-numbered, and pre-orders are live through McFarlane Toys Store with a September 2025 release.

Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black (Jenny Frison) – McFarlane Toys

"There can be only one Harley Quinn…or, ya know, maybe like 100? The Multiverse is a strange place. Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings…we've got the whole gang together and we're ready to put the fun in this Multiversal murder mystery, and maybe also cause more murder with a side of mayhem. Join the team for an epic 25th issue of Harley Quinn!"

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.4" tall (including base)

1:10th Scale Statue

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on the variant cover art by Jenny Frison

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

