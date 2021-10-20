McFarlane Toys Unveils New Soul Crusher Spawn's Universe Figure

McFarlane Toys has finally expanded his legendary Spawn comic book line into its very own Spawn's Universe. To make things even better, he has revived their popular action figure, and we have already seen the first wave arrive. It looks like more figures are on the way as McFarlane Toys has revealed their next wave of figures which include The Redeemer, the Gunslinger, and the new mysterious Soul Crusher. Soul Crusher is fairly new to the comic book run, and now collectors can expand his stories in their own collection with his newest 7" scale figure.

The figure is located with incredible detail and will come with a pistol that can be holstered and an assault rifle. This Spawn villain will make a deadly addition to any McFarlane Toys collection,1 and he is priced at $26.99 and set to release in November 2021. The originality of this character and his mysterious background really helps this figure as it can easily be added to other figure lines giving them a new deadly bounty hunter to their ranks. Pre-orders are already ive right here and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Spawn's Universe figures also coming soon.

"A mysterious scarred figure of some wealth and power, donning a gas mask. He believes his actions brings on the greater good which often conflict with Spawn's own outlook. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each highly detailed figure features unique accessories."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Based on the iconic Todd McFarlane comic book series

comic book series Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed