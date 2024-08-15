Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Pennyworth & Batmobile Batman Forever Set

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a brand new figure 2-Pack from the world of Batman Forever

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman Forever 2-Pack with Alfred Pennyworth and Batmobile.

The Batmobile features lights, sounds, rolling wheels, and can hold one action figure.

Alfred Pennyworth comes with Ultra Articulation, boasting 22 moving parts for dynamic posing and play.

The Batman Forever Batmobile and Pennyworth 2-Pack is priced at $99.99, set for a September 2024 release.

Batman Forever (1995) brought a new, vibrant take on the Caped Crusader, with Val Kilmer donning the cape and cowl. Directed by Joel Schumacher, this superhero flick blended action, adventure, and humor to Gotham. Similar to the Michael Keaton films, this one continues the Dark Knights' journey with new and returning characters. This does consist of new villains like Two-Face and The Riddler, as well as returning Commissioner Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth. McFarlane Toys has been bringing the Batman Cinematic Multiverse to life with their growing DC Multiverse line, and now Batman Forever is on the way.

To help with this new wave of figures, McFarlane has revealed a new Batmobile is driving on in and will feature lights and sounds. That signature finned vehicle design returned with rolling wheels, and the ability to hold one figure inside. Alfred Pennyworth is also joining in on the fun, which will be great for any Batman collector who still needs a butler. The Batman Forever Batmobile and Pennyworth 2-Pack is priced at $99.99, it is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live.

DC Multiverse Pennyworth & Batmobile (Batman Forever)

"Every hero needs a right-hand man, and Alfred Pennyworth was precisely that for the Dark Knight of Gotham City. This iteration of the Batmobile was designed to have a more organic aesthetic. The end result appeared to have ribs and wind and the engine panels, wheels and undercarriage glowed blue. This Batmobile was destroyed partway through Batman Forever when The Riddler deposited a sack full of explosives in the cockpit."

BATMOBILE and ALFRED PENNYWORTH as featured the theatrical film BATMAN FOREVER.

Includes BATMOBILE vehicle & ALFRED PENNYWORTH action figure, figure display base, collectible art card.

Alfred designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Batmobile features lights and sound.

Vehicle requires 3 AAA Batteries not included. *Batman figure sold separately.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

