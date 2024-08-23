Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Hit The DC Comics Streets in Style with McFarlane's Red Hood Bike

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new slew of impressive DC Comics action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Red Hood sports bike from DC Comics' Red Hood: Outlaw, featuring a sleek design.

The bike pairs with most DC Multiverse figures and features rolling wheels and a vehicle stand.

A Red Hood figure from the Dawn of the DC line will be sold separately; a bundle could be possible.

Pre-order Red Hood’s sports bike for $29.99 at McFarlane Toys Store with an October 2024 release date.

McFarlane Toys has been focused on creating plenty of Batmobiles lately from the comics and the films. We have not seen many non-Batman vehicles taking to the streets outside of the Bat Cave, but there is hope as a new vehicle has arrived. It looks like Red Hood is getting his sports bike released, as seen in DC Comics Red Hood: Outlaw. Nothing is truly special about this new release, as it will feature a standard sports bike design that will display the base. The bike will work with most DC Multiverse figures and will pair well with plenty of other lines as well.

A new Red Hood Dawn of the DC figure will be released simultaneously with this bike but will be sold separately. It would not be surprising to see a Gold Label bundle release featuring both figure and bike together with some sort of different deco. Thankfully, this means more DC Comics vehicles could arrive in the future for the DC Multiverse besides the Batmobile. Pre-orders for Red Hood's Sportsbike are already live at most online retailers, including the McFarlane Toys Store, for $29.99, with the bike hitting the streets in October 2024.

DC Comics Red Hood's Sportsbike (Red Hood: Outlaw)

"Jason Todd was the second Robin, and easily the most troubled. Angry and with a desperate need to prove himself, Jason's impulsive behavior led to his death at the hands of The Joker. Resurrected to become the heroic Red Hood, Jason now walks his own path, learning to handle the anger that forged him."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale VEHICLE based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Features rolling wheels and includes a vehicle stand

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures and vehicles

Figure not included

