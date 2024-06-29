Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils DC Comics Super Powers Metamorpho Retro Figure

Expand your classic DC Comics Super Powers collection as McFarlane Toys unveils some brand new figures for the retro line

McFarlane Toys continues to bring the DC Universe to life as they expand their Super Powers retro collection. Up next is Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason, who is a very unique superhero inside the DC Comics universe. He was created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon and first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #57 back in 1965. Rex Mason was an adventurer and soldier of fortune, and while on an expedition for a rare Egyptian artifact, he ended up getting exposed to a mysterious meteorite. This would soon transform him into Metamorpho: The Element Man, giving him the ability to transmute his body into any element. He can make his body as hard as diamond, as fluid as mercury, or even become a gas like helium.

Unlike many superheroes, Metamorpho viewed his powers as a curse and struggled to accept his new identity. The transformation also altered his appearance leaving his body divided into different colored segments representing various elements. Despite his appearance, Metamorpho fits the side of justice and has helped Batman, Outsiders, and even the Justice League on occasion. McFarlane Toys has captured his specific look in glorious retro detail with five points of articulation and his very own card back. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Amazon for $9.99 with an August 2024 release date.

DC Comics Metamorpho Joins McFarlane's Super Powers

"Metamorpho is able to transform his body into any combination of the chemical elements, and can shape those elements into virtually any form he can conceive."

Product Features:

Classic 4.5″ scale DC SUPER POWERS™ figure with articulation

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS™ line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains

METAMORPHO is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS™ themed blister card packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC SUPER POWERS™ figures and vehicles

