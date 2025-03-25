Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary McFarlane debuts new Supergirl figure, part of DC Multiverse's 7" Page Punchers line.

The figure is inspired by Tom King's acclaimed series, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

Kara Zor-El teams up with Ruthye in a quest for vengeance across the stars.

Includes a sought-after reprint of Woman of Tomorrow #1 and various accessories.

The Doomsday Clock continues for McFarlane Toys as they continue to bring new figures for their DC Multiverse line. One of which is the return of the 7" DC Comics Page Punchers figures with a partnership from DC Direct. Supergirl has finally returned to the DC Multiverse and is in a wider capacity, unlike her previous Target Exclusive release. This one is based on the recent Tom King mini-series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This story follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on her own journey as she aids a young alien girl, Ruthye, in avenging her father's murder.

The comic features a more mature version of Kara, exploring her loss of family, friends, and previous life on Krypton. This Supergirl: Women of Tomorrow comic is supposed to be adapted for the upcoming DC Studios film as well. This figure arrived at the perfect time and includes a DC Comics reprint of Woman of Tomorrow #1, which was a sought-after comic at one point. Kara will come with swappable hands, a sword, a sleek fabric cape, and a great sculpt. Pre-orders are already live for an increased price of $29.99, and she is set for a May 2025 release date.

Supergirl (DC Comics Page Punchers: Woman of Tomorrow)

"An alien girl seeks out a melancholy, direction-less Kara Zor-El to help her take revenge on the bad guys who destroyed her world. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, & an angry, heartbroken child head into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core."

Supergirl is based on her look from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, sword, character art card and figure display base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!