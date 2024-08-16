Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Unveils Remastered Medieval Spawn & Comic Crowdfund

McFarlane Toys is back as they unveil a brand new crowdfunding campaign is Medieval Spawn finally arrives with a new remastered release

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Medieval Spawn Remastered Kickstarter campaign with autographed options.

Three versions available: Bleu Edition, Black Edition, and Artist's Proof, with Roman Helmet accessory.

Included comic with Todd McFarlane's original cover art; potential to unlock 14 bonus accessories.

Figures stand 7 inches tall, featuring 32 articulation points; shipping starts Holiday 2024.

McFarlane Toys is back as they finally announce their long-awaited Medieval Spawn Remastered figure crowdfunding Kickstarter campaign. Medieval Spawn is one of the more iconic variations of Todd McFarlane's legendary Image Comics character. Introduced in Spawn #9 (1993), Sir John of York was once a noble knight who was betrayed by his king and damned to serve Hell. McFarlane Toys even made an action figure for this Hellspawn back in the day, and now he is back and more badass than ever. Similar to their previous Spawn Crowdfund, this figure will stand 7" tall, will feature a resealable clam shell, and will have autographed and non-autographed versions.

On top of that, three versions of this Medieval Hellspawn are arriving with Bleu Edition, Black Edition, and Artist's Proof. A variety of heads and weapons will be included, including a truly sweet Roman Helmet sculpt that takes this figure to new levels. A comic will also be included with each version, and the ability to unlock 14 additional weapons. No price has been revealed, but the previous Spawn was only $40, which was a steal, so fingers crossed for something around that price range. The Medieval Spawn & Comic Remastered Kickstarter arrives on August 20, 2024, with a Holiday 2024 release.

Original MEDIEVAL SPAWN Action Figure & Comic Remastered '24

"In 1992, the first SPAWN comic broke sales records, and by 1995, the Spawn action figure set new standards in the toy industry. Now, Todd McFarlane is bringing a remastered version of the 1995 MEDIEVAL SPAWN figure and comic through Kickstarter."

"Available in three color variations—classic blue and red, bold black, and all-gray artist's proof—backers can choose autographed or non-autographed versions, including an autographed premium 3-pack. With production already underway, figures are set to ship by the holiday season, with some arriving before Christmas. Campaign Goals (TBA) may unlock up to 14 FREE bonus accessories!"

The figure stands 7 inches tall with 32 points of articulation.

Each figure includes a comic with original art on the cover by the award-winning Todd McFarlane.

THREE Color Variations: Classic Blue and Red Black Variant All-Gray Artist's Proof



