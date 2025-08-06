Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Marvel Comics, spider-man, venom

Medicom Debuts New and Hungry Venom: Let There Be Carnage MAFEX

Medicom is back with a new selection of iconic heroes for their MAFEX collection from the world of Marvel Comics like Venom

Article Summary Medicom unveils a new MAFEX Venom figure inspired by Let There Be Carnage's movie design

Stands 8.2 inches tall, featuring premium articulation for dynamic posing and display

Comes with five swappable heads, including Eddie Brock likenesses, plus multiple symbiote weapons

Pre-orders open now at $179.99, with an expected release date of September 2026

Venom is an alien symbiote from Marvel Comics, which first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 (1988). Symbiotes are a species of extraterrestrial life forms that bond with hosts, granting them enhanced strength, agility, and regenerative abilities. Venom's first host was Spider-Man in the comics, but it was abandoned after its villainous psychological control over him. He would then find a brand new host who also had a hatred for Spider-Man, Eddie Brock, making them a perfect match. Sony would bring Venom to the big screen for a series of live-action films that would leave out the Spider-Man origin and focus more on the dynamic of the duo. While the Sony Venomverse trilogy might be over, Medicom is now bringing this symbiote back with a new MAFEX figure.

Inspired by Let There Be Carnage, Eddie is ready to take on sadistic serial killer Cletus Kasady / Carnage. Venom will stand 8.2" tall and come with an assortment of symbiote weapons with swords, axes, a shield, and tendrils to add more to his sleek, goo-like sculpt. He will also have five swappable head sculpts with a variety of tongue expressions, and two with Eddie Brock with strong likeness to Tom Hardy. The white "vein" designs return for this Sony design, which is not comic book accurate, but worked for the movie and this figure. Pre-orders are already live at a mighty $179.99 price tag and a September 2026 release date.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage MAFEX No.282

"Medicom Toy is heading to the movies with their next entry in the popular MAFEX line of action figures: ready to defend the city of San Francisco is the anti-hero Venom! A fusion of an alien symbiote and the reporter Eddie Brock, Venom will face his toughest foe yet when the sadistic Cletus Kasady merges with his own symbiote to become the monstrous Carnage! Equipped with a wide range of accessories, this figure includes impressive detailing and jaw-dropping articulation that will allow you to recreate your favorite scenes from the film! Swing your way over to add this awesome figure to your collection today!"

Product Features

8.26 inches (21cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Venom: Let There Be Carnage film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Venom figure

5 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Spear

Shield

Pair of axe hands

Alternate chest piece

Pair of back tentacles

Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!