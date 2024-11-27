Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars, stormtrooper

Medicom Reveals New Star Wars MAFEX No.259 Stormtrooper (Ver. 2.0)

Build up your Galactic Empire with the help of Medicom as they reveal their updated Star Wars figure with the iconic Imperial Soldier

Article Summary Discover Medicom's MAFEX Stormtrooper Ver. 2.0, a faithful addition to any Star Wars collection.

Featuring new articulation and armor detailing, this 6.3-inch figure brings the iconic soldier to life.

Comes with three blasters: DLT-19 Heavy, SE-14R, and the classic E-11 blaster for ultimate battle action.

Pre-order now for May 2025 release; priced at $114.99 for Star Wars enthusiasts and collectors.

Stormtroopers are one of the most iconic symbols of the Star Wars universe, representing the might of the Galactic Empire. They were first introduced in A New Hope (1977); these elite soldiers wear distinctive white armor designed to strike fear into their enemies while offering basic amounts of protection. Though originally depicted as the faceless enforcers of the Empire's will, stormtroopers have only gained layers of intrigue over the years, exploring their training, individuality, and downfall after the Empire. After The Clone Wars, the Clone Troopers were obsolete, with recruits from all over joining the ranks of the Galactic Empire without hesitation.

Now, collectors can build up their very own army of this timeless icon with the upcoming Stormtrooper Version 2.0 MAFEX figure from Medicom. This updated release takes Stormtrooper design to the next level; standing 6.3" tall, this figure features newly worked articulation and updated detailing on the armor, bringing them faithfully to life right off the screen. This Imperial soldier will come equipped with a variety of blasters from the Star Wars universe, including a DLT-19 Heavy, the simple and discreet SE-14R, and the classic E-11 blaster. This 2.0 MAFEX Stormtrooper is ready to take down any Rebel Scum that gets in their way and is priced at $114.99 each. Pre-orders are already live online with a May 2025 release date.

Star Wars MAFEX No.259 Stormtrooper (Ver. 2.0)

"For the Empire! Medicom Toy is proud to present a new version of the iconic Stormtrooper from the Star Wars franchise! With immaculate detailing and newly worked articulation, this figure incldues multiple accessories that will allow you to bring down those Rebel scum! Pledge your allegience to the Empire and order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars franchise

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Stormtrooper figure

Alternate head sculpt

3 Blasters

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!