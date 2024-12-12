Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Marvel Comics, mezco toyz, thor

Mezco Brings the Thunder with New Marvel Comics Thor One:12 Figure

Mezco Toyz unleashed the power of Thor as they debut their latest One:12 Collective figure as the God of Thunder comes to life

Article Summary Discover Mezco Toyz's new Thor figure, capturing his classic comic book design from Marvel's early days.

Unleash the thunder with Thor's fabric outfit, cape, and multiple accessories, including Mjolnir effects.

The One:12 Collective Thor offers interchangeable heads and hands for dynamic battle scenes.

Pre-order now for the July 2025 release at $95 and summon the power of Asgard into your collection!

Mezco Toyz is summoning the Bifrost, a new One:12 Collective figure, as The God of Thunder has arrived! Thor debuted in Marvel Comics Journey into Mystery #83 back in 1962, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Thor is the son of the All-Father Odin, with his half-brother Loki, the God of Mischief, always keeping him on his toes. He comes from the realm of Asgard, where science and magic are one, wielding a mystical hammer known as Mjolnir. He is a founding member of the Avengers and continues to be a fan-favorite character in the world of Marvel Comics.

Mezco is bringing The Mighty Thor to life with a new figure that captures his classic comic book design. The fury of this god is nicely captured with a faithfully crafted fabric outfit and a cape, right from the early pages of Marvel Comics. He will come with a nice set of accessories as well, with swappable hands and two head sculpts. Mezco Toyz has also included two Mjolnirs, a spinning hammer effect, and some electrifying effects for Mjolnir to show off. The Mighty Thor One:12 Collective is priced at $95, he is set for a July 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Marvel Comics Thor One:12 Collective

"WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER, IF HE BE WORTHY, SHALL POSSESS THE POWER OF… THOR." Feel the power of Asgard as The Mighty Thor storms into the One:12 Collective lineup! The One:12 Collective The Mighty Thor features two interchangeable head portraits and seven interchangeable hands for recreating dynamic battle scenes."

"Inspired by his early appearances in Marvel Comics, the God of Thunder is outfitted in a swooping red cape, a black leather-like armored tunic, blue fitted pants, a belt with a "T" insignia, bold yellow boots, and is crowned with his silver winged helmet paired with two interchangeable hair styles. Swinging his enchanted hammer Mjolnir, Thor commands the storm with a spinning FX and multiple lightning striking FXs, unleashing the fury of thunder and lightning upon his foes!"

