Mezco Returns to Gangreene Estates with One:12 Aleister Gangreene

The horror of Gangreene Estates lives on as Mezco Toyz unveils their latest original One:12 Collective figure with Aleister Gangreene

Article Summary Dive into the twisted world of Gangreene Estates with Mezco Toyz's One:12 Aleister Gangreene figure.

Explore Aleister's past, infected by spores, now a stalker with a chilling appetite for horror.

Discover Aleister's detailed design with masks, bloody accessories, and a shocking horror comic.

Aleister is ready for action with his fur pelt, weapons, and eerie bone accessories at $112.

Mezco Toyz has introduced a chilling and twisted line a few years ago with Gangreene Estates. This One:!2 Collective line is a world where horror, humor, and classic monster aesthetics collide. This series has created some eerie yet playful characters reminiscent of life classic horror, with Theodor Sodcutter being the first to release. Theodore then got a reissue as the Bad-Headed Butcher, but now a new slasher has finally arrived with the Gangreene Estates: Aleister Gangreene! He was once human, but after being infected by otherworldly spores as a child, he has grown a killer appetite.

This killer stalks the grounds of Gangreene Estates, looking for new victims, and he is ready for his next one. Aleister is loaded with wicked detail, showing off his infected design with two killer masks. Mezco Toy has also included a variety of bloody accessories with weapons, trophies, and necklaces to add some style to his long night hours. A limited edition magazine-format horror comic book will also be included, telling the deadly tale of the Gangreene. The One:12 Collective Aleister Gangreene figure is exclusive to Mezco Toyz and is up for purchase right now for $112.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Gangreene Estates – Aleister Gangreene

"One tragic night in 1767 would change the Gangreene's lives forever… Last known descendant of Gangreene Estates, Aleister Gangreene was only a child when he was infected by otherworldly spores. Now caught between humanity and something far darker, Aleister stalks the murky bog behind the grounds of his family's estate, waiting…watching…"

"The One:12 Collective Aleister Gangreene wears a fur pelt, tattered, hooded tunic, chest harness, weathered pants, strap-tied belt, and boots. He comes with an iron helmet and skull mask to cover his ghastly, rotting visage. Two bone bandoliers in different styles are included – a trophy from trespassers of the past and a warning to trespassers of the future. Aleister is more than prepared for any unwanted visitors who dare to step on his grounds, equipped with a functional bear trap, a spiked cudgel, and a bone club."

