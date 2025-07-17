Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Reveals Batman: The Animated Series One:12 Collective Joker

Coming to life from Batman: The Animated Series, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their new One:12 Collective Joker

Article Summary Mezco unveils a new One:12 Collective Joker figure inspired by Batman: The Animated Series.

The 6.7" Joker includes 28 points of articulation, four heads, ten hands, and screen-accurate attire.

Accessories feature Joker fish, playing cards, weapons, grenades, and iconic props from the show.

Pre-orders open now for $115, with Joker set to release in February 2026 alongside Animated Batman.

Mezco Toyz has officially unveiled their latest One:12 Collective figure with Joker from the hit show Batman: The Animated Series. Coming to life right off the screen of that classic 1990s cartoon, this 1:12 scale figure stands approximately 6.7" tall and features over 28 points of articulation. The Joker is decked out in his signature purple suit, which is tailored from soft goods and matches the animated series's smooth, stylized aesthetic. He comes loaded with plenty of accessories, including four swappable head sculpts, ten interchangeable hands, and a themed Batman: The Animated Series display base.

Other items include some Batman episode-specific items like a Joker fish, playing cards, a watch, poison gas, and a knife. That is not all, as the Clown Prince of Crime is also bringing a pie, a bomb, TNT, his signature cane, and some themed grenades to Gotham as well. One:12 Joker will pair well with Mezco's recently revealed Animated Batman figure, and pre-orders for the Clown are already live for $115 and set for a February 2026 release.

Batman: The Animated Series – One:12 Collective Joker

"Gotham's most notorious trickster returns to bring more mischief and mayhem to the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Joker is dressed to kill in his classic purple suit, bowtie, and boutonnière. Four interchangeable head portraits with varying facial expressions are included, capturing his exaggerated, maniacal visage."

"What's a little mischief without the right tools? The Joker is ready to turn Gotham into his personal playground, equipped with a cane that separates to reveal a dagger, TNT bomb, Joker fish, and much more! In Batman: The Animated Series, The Joker is a theatrical and maniacal madman who always gets the last laugh. His chaotic schemes and twisted humor make him Gotham's most unpredictable and dangerous criminal."

