Mezco Slashes with New Living Dead Doll Ghost Face Zombie Edition

A new Living Dead Doll is here to haunt your colelction as the infamous killer Ghost Face is back with a new Mezco Toyz doll

Get ready to Scream as Mezco Toyz is back with another impressive Living Dead Dolls release. Mezco Toyz is unearthing some slasher horror once again as Ghost Face is back with a new dead doll. The Ghost Face Zombie Edition comes in at 10" tall, features 5 points of articulation, and comes with his signature hunting knife. This version of the infamous killer comes from the new 2023 sequel, Scream VI, showing the return of this killer once again. However, a version of this mask was also featured in Scream 5, and while the Zombie mask was not featured directly in the film, it was used for marketing purposes for the movie. Ghost Face is quite known for his all white iconic mask, but this one gives it a more Halloween design, aging the mask. Horror fans can now bring this slasher home from Mezco Toyz Living Dead Dolls line for $48. He is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Ghost Face Zombie Edition Living Dead Doll Arrives at Mezco

"Prepare to be hunted haunted once again by Ghost Face, the master of torment who enjoys using horror movie cliches and trivia to terrify his victims! Ghost Face – Zombie Edition features a brand-new head sculpt, showcasing a cracked ghost mask that adds an extra layer of terror. The mysterious killer returns in his signature black hooded robe, swinging a hunting knife in his right hand, ready to strike fear into anyone and everyone. The LDD Presents Ghost Face – Zombie Edition stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.

