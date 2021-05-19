Mezco Toyz Reveals Predator 2: Deluxe City Hunter MDS Figure

The concrete jungle has a new hunter as Mezco Toyz announces their newest Mezco Designer Series figure. Coming out of Predator 2, the City Hunter is back once again and is loaded with a huge assortment of accessories. The Yanjta stands 6" tall, has a nice set of articulation, is loaded with screen accurate detail, and will come with a variety of swappable hands. The hands will be able to the accessories, which will include a combistick, wrist blade, smart disc, and a hunting trophy (bloody skull and spine). For removable pieces, the Predator will have a removable mask, as well as his plasmacaster, which can be taken off from his shoulder. The Mezco Designer Series has its own unique look, but this will be a fun Predator collectible for any fan of the franchise. The MDS Predator 2: Deluxe City Hunter is priced at $55 and is set to release between October – December 2021. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco, and collectors can secure one of these hunters here.

"Predator is in town with a few days to kill! Outfitted in his look from Predator 2, the Yautja sports a removable Bio-Helmet and is loaded with accessories from the film. Predator features a removable Plasmacaster that attaches to his shoulder, a hunting trophy, an interchangeable wristblade hand, a Combistick, and a Smart Disc. All accessories can be held in his interchangeable hands for an abundance of display options.

Silent, invisible, and invincible, Predator returns to Earth during a sweltering summer heat wave to stake a claim on the war-torn streets of a dystopian Los Angeles. MDS Predator 2: Deluxe City Hunter stands 6″ tall and features 10 points of articulation. He comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display."

