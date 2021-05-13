Gotham by Gaslight Batman Returns To Save the Day With Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz has revealed their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure with Gotham by Gaslight Batman. The Gotham by Gaslight story was created in 1989 and then was animated by DC Animation in 2018. The story retells the tale of Batman but during the late 1800s as he hunts for the killer, Jack the Ripper. This version of Bruce Wayne is still rich but relies on different industrial style tech to stop crime. Mezco Toyz captures this version of Batman with their newest One: 12 figure with high amounts of detail and accessories.

The Victorian Batsuit is faithfully recreated with this figure wired cape, utility belt, and glider accessories. A Bruce Wayne head sculpt is also included giving collectors the man behind the mask. The entire figure is a must-have collectible for Gotham by Gaslight Batman fans, and he is priced at $115.00. He is set to release between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out the new Emporium of Badassery Accessory Pack here to enhance your vigilante's arsenal.

"Feared by the guilty and the innocent alike, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Batman is outfitted from cowl to boot in a Victorian era-inspired outfit. His cloak cape features an integrated posing wire, and his utility belt can store up to three throwing knives. Three head portraits are included, featuring an unmasked, 19th century Bruce Wayne portrait. Batman takes to the gas lamp-lit skyline of Gotham using his Glider, which features hinged wings that can be spread or collapsed. Taking place in the 19th century, Gotham by Gaslight depicts Batman's debut just as Jack the Ripper arrives in Gotham City. Working with Inspector Gordon, Batman discovers the identity of the Ripper and uncovers the truth behind his parent's death."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) posing hand (L) One (1) holding hand (R) One (1) karate hand (R) One (1) knuckleduster fist (R) One (1) pair of gripping hands (L & R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Cowled head

Cloak cape with integrated posing wire

Double-breasted coat with chest insignia

Utility belt

Thigh satchel

Riding pants

Knee-high boots with guards

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) One:12 Collective Glider

One (1) pair of goggles

One (1) cowl

Six (6) throwing knives

Four (4) foldable Batarangs

One (1) grappling hook with rope

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Batman: Gotham By Gaslight figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.