Mezco Toyz Kicks Off Mezco Toyzfair with Rumble Society: Atticus Doom

Mezco Toyzfair is here, and that means new reveals are upon us as well as their Toy Fair exclusive figure. This year we are finally getting one Rumble Society member that has been teasing for years with Atticus Doom! This paranormal detective summons accent power of both good and evil to give collectors a truly incredible figure. Everything about the Rumble Society Atticus Doom is new, from multiple head sculpts, special necromancy effects, and even some sinister body part swaps. The Rumble Society is a unique line of exclusive Mezco Toyz figures that brings originality to life and it continues to pay off. The Mezco Toyzfair Exclusive Atticus Doom is priced at $95 and has already been waitlisted since it popped up. Be sure to join the waitlist right here as it is the best way to still get one for retail and they are converted more than you think.

"Atticus Doom, Necromagus Prime, joins the Rumble Society! An occult private eye infused with eldritch powers, Atticus Doom is Rumble Society's supreme sorcerer. Being a dedicated disciple of the unknown, he is eternally tethered to the Necroverse by his supernatural left hand. His power is immense. His knowledge is vast. His agendas are questionable.

The One:12 Collective Atticus Doom wears a turtleneck sweater and waistcoat under his trench coat with integrated posing wire. Included are two head portraits: the Mantle of Madness and a standard Atticus portrait which features a removable brain, the philosopher's Oculus, and a Sufi turban. In addition to his standard interchangeable hands, Atticus features a wide array of empowered left hands that draw mystic energies from the Necroverse."

"Atticus is equipped with the tools of his trade including his Goblin Shillelagh, Grimoire that opens, closes, and locks, multiple spell/portal FX that attach to his wrist-mounted posing post, a posable Cthulhu Fraction hand, flame FX that attach to his eye sockets, and much more. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ATTICUS DOOM FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hand (L & R)



COSTUME:

Overcoat

Scarf

Sufi turban

Turtleneck sweater

Waistcoat

Slacks

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Mantle of Madness head

One (1) trench coat with integrated posing wire & adjustable waist belt

One (1) scarf with integrated posing wire

One (1) Goblin Shillelagh

One (1) Mystic Mist

One (1) brain (removable)

One (1) Philosopher's Oculus (fits into brain)

One (1) posed Cthulhu Fraction

One (1) Cthulhu Fraction with integrated posing wire

One (1) Medusa Hand

One (1) Nebulous Claw

One (1) Cindered Palm with attachable flame

One (1) Tome of Kol metoista Porttia – Grimoire

One (1) Grimoires posing post

One (1) Sufi turban

Two (2) portal FX

Two (2) spell FX

One (1) spell/portal posing post

Two (2) eye flame FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Atticus Doom figure is packaged in a collector-friendly Rumble Society box with magnetic closure and art print inner cover, designed with collectors in mind.