Leatherface Brings the Pain with New One: 12 Figure from Mezco Toyz

The cult classic horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre comes to life with Mezco Toyz. Originally showcased during Mezco Con 2020 Fall Edition, Leatherface is ready to paint the town red. Coming out of the One: 12 Collective series, this horror icon is packed with bloody accessories. Start things off first, Leatherface he's getting three head portraits showing some iconic masks from the film. Both "Pretty Woman" and "Old Lady" masks are here and feature terrifying detail. Other accessories will include interchangeable hands, a bone knife, mallet, bloody cleaver, and a bucket of blood. The infamously chainsaws Leatherface uses in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will also be making an appearance. The chainsaw will contain the movie-accurate revving sounds making your figure come to life with extra eerie detail. Mezco Toyz also included two chainsaw blood splatter effects and one mallet blood effect. These will take you Leatherface display to new deadly levels.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an icon in the horror world and a perfect release for October. Mezco Toyz put a lot of amazing thought and accurate detail into this figure that will please many fans. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface Deluxe Edition from Mezco Toyz will be priced at $100. It is set to release between July and September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. From interchangeable heads To our actual rubbing chainsaw, this is one to figure it out, horror fans will not want to miss.

"Who will survive, and what will be left of them? One of the first and most influential killers of the horror genre, Leatherface joins the One:12 Collective – fully-loaded with every dreadful weapon he wielded in the cult classic horror "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," including his infamous chainsaw with revving sound! The One:12 Collective Leatherface comes complete with 3 equally gruesome head portraits, including the infamous "Pretty Woman" and "Old Lady" masks, as seen in the film. He is outfitted in a short-sleeved collared shirt and tie, Pam's bracelet on his wrist, slacks, and cowboy boots. Also included is a removable suit jacket that Leatherface can wear with his "Pretty Woman" mask and an additional removable apron that he can wear with his "Old Lady" mask."

"Leatherface packs a nightmarish arsenal including a chainsaw with revving sound with 2 add-on blood splatter FX, a mallet with add-on blood splatter FX, a cleaver, a bone knife, and a bucket. In 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', a group must do everything they can to escape a murderous group of outcasts including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask made of human skin."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE LEATHERFACE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Short-sleeved collared shirt

Suit jacket (removable)

Necktie

Two (2) interchangeable aprons

Slacks

Cowboy boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) chainsaw with revving sound

Two (2) chainsaw blood splatter FX (attaches to chainsaw)

One (1) cleaver

One (1) bone knife

One (1) mallet

One (1) mallet blood splatter FX (attaches to mallet)

One (1) bucket

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.