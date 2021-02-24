Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased

Mezco Toyz will be partnering with Hasbro as they debut two upcoming franchises that will get the One: 12 Collective treatment. Up first is the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers as the mighty Green Ranger is revealed. To this day, Tommy Oliver is still one of the biggest Power Rangers around, and fans still can not get enough. From what we see in the taser teaser, this ranger will get a fabric suit, a new helmeted head sculpt, Dragon Dagger, and Dragon Sword accessories. This is the first time the Power Rangers will be coming to Mezco Toy, and he will be in glorious 1:12 scale. It will be amazing to see other rangers get released later on, adding a more detailed, articulated, and loaded-out Power Ranger collectible to our collections. With Mezco Toyz prices, we can imagine that this figure will be an excellent high-quality collectible with a great price, unlike the upcoming threezero 1:6 scale figures.

The fun does not stop there as Hasbro is also giving Mezco Toys some playtime with G.I. Joe. That's right; the real American heroes are back as MezCon reveals their first One: 12 Joe figure with Destro. Bow before the might of Cobra as this new figure that features more accessories, articulation, and detail compared to the widely popular G.I. Joe: Classified Series. From what we have seen, it looks like Destro will be getting multiple heads and his own arsenal to take on the Joes. Just like the upcoming Power Rangers line, I hope we can get more characters from G.I. Joe from Mezco with maybe Duke, Scarlett, Baroness, and Cobra Commander getting these amazing upgraded figures. No word on when Mezco Toyz will be releasing these figures, but fans will be able to find them here when they do finally go live.