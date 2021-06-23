Mezco Toyz Releases Deluxe Xenomorph Designer Series Alien Figure

Mezco Toyz has returned from space only to surprise collectors with their newest and deadliest MDS figure, the Xenomorph. Coming straight out of the hit sci-fi classic, Alien, this deadly extraterrestrial is back and is loaded with remarkable detail and accessories. Standing 7" tall, the Xenomorph will feature a hinged jaw, pop-out pharyngeal jaw, and a posable tail. Mezco has even loaded with figure il accessories alright from the Alien films with an Ovomorph egg with swappable parts, a posable facehugger, chestburster, and a drooling effect. Collectors will even get interchangeable arms and legs to allow them to capture some amazing poses with this bad boy.

The MDS Xenomorph might not be the One:12 figure people were hoping for, but Alien fans will not want to miss out on this awesome collectible. He is loaded with an insane amount of detail and accessories that will make it stand out in any collection that it is a part of. The Mezco Designer Series Deluxe Alien Xenomorph Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $50. The creature is set to come to Earth between February – April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Predator MDS figure too, to show off the deadly fight between Alien Vs. Predator.

"This thing bled acid! Who knows what it's gonna do when it's dead! Alien has invaded the Mezco Designer Series, fully loaded with accessories from the film and interchangeable parts! The hostile Xenomorph features a hinged outer jaw with a pop-out pharyngeal jaw inside and removable drool FX, interchangeable hands and legs, and a posable tail. Don't get too close! The included Ovomorph egg contains a posable Facehugger as well as an interchangeable top, so the Ovomorph egg can take on both open and closed forms. If you couldn't escape the Facehugger, you're not gonna like what happens next…"

"The infant form of the Xenomorph, the Chestburster, is also included and has a posable tail. The crew aboard the Nostromo are awakened from their cryo-sleep to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. After the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship, terror begins as they realize they are not alone. MDS Deluxe Alien stands 7" tall, features 10 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display."