Mezco Toyz Reveals Godzilla vs. Hedorah 5 Points XL Boxed Set

Mezco Toyz is back with another Kaiju release as they announce their newest 5 Points XL figures set with Godzilla vs. Hedorah. This classic 1971 monster film is back with a new three figure boxed set in nostalgic retro design with only 5 points of articulation. Each figure is loaded with details, and Hedorah will include both flying and final form, giving collectors plenty of display options. Four mini replica buildings will also be included to add that classic Godzilla movie monster format. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) fans will have a deep appreciation for this figure set and is priced at $65. Pre-orders for the set are live right here, and they are set to duke it out once again between July – September 2022.

"Godzilla vs Hedorah (1971) Three Figure Boxed Set – 5 Points XL – a colossal addition to our nostalgic 5 Points line with the same fan-fueled fun, but bigger! …It's a little bit of a big deal. Godzilla comes to aid humankind in the fight against Hedorah, a microscopic alien life-form that is feeding on Earth's pollution! This monstrous boxed set contains Godzilla, Hedorah in both Final and Flying Form, display bases, and replica buildings to create multiple display options!"

THE 5 POINTS XL GODZILLA VS HEDORAH BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Godzilla – King of the Monsters and savior of humankind.

Final Form Hedorah – a poisonous, acid-secreting sea monster. Final Form Hedorah comes with an eye beam FX that plugs into its right eye, and a removable eyelid for its left eye.

Flying Form Hedorah – after being defeated by Godzilla, Hedorah emerges from the sea in a flying saucer-like shape – its most powerful form.

ACCESSORIES:

Four (4) replica buildings

Two (2) posion orbs

One (1) eye beam FX (attaches to Final Form Hedorah)

One (1) eyelid (attaches to Final Form Hedorah's left eye)

One (1) posing post for Final Form Hedorah

Two (2) display bases

5 Points XL Godzilla vs Hedorah (1971) Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.