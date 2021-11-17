Mezco Toyz Reveals Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery Advent Calendar

The holiday season is upon us, and that means it's Advent Calendar season, and Mezco Toyz joins in on the fun. The Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery Advent Calendar is here and is loaded with goodies for your One:12 Collective. The box will feature a special replica of Gomez's companion Boom Boom and features exclusive figures, accessories, and soft goods. It keeps the surprises intact, I have left out what is in the box, but the box will feature a brand new Rumble Society member: Cuzin Eddi. This misfit is a wild ride and the perfect party crasher for your holiday parties with a blue skull, reindeer once, and a bottle of booze. Priced at $150, Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery Advent Calendar is a must-own Mezco Toyz exclusive set that will prepare all your One:12 Collective figures for the holiday season. This is the only way to acquire Cuzin Eddi so be sure to buy yours right now and here before they sell out, and they will.

"Yo Lug-Nutz, get your jollies the Rumble Society way! We're decking the halls…literally. This Advent Calendar is jam-packed with exclusive figures, accessories, and soft goods. Plus, a new Rumbler is included! "Ya better watch out… Cuzin Eddi's comin' to town!" Cuzin Eddi is known for showing up empty-handed, not minding his business, and passing out on the couch. He wears a festive reindeer onesie (he has had it on since spring break) and comes with a bottle of liquor that he can hold (if not too tipsy)."

"The short of it is, this guy is a hot mess but a lot of fun. The Slugfest Advent Calendar is packaged in a replica Boom Boom, decorated in super-sweet graphics for the holidays! Inside, you'll find a dysfunctional family portrait and some Mez-Itz running amuck."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 18 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.