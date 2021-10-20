Mezco Toyz Unveils Mezco's Monsters Tower of Fear Deluxe Boxed Set

Recently revealed during the MezCon 2021 Fall Edition event, The Mezco Toys 5 Points Monsters set, and playset. Starting thins off first is the monstrous 18" Carpathian Casteel playlet that features three-floors which includes the main hall, dungeon, and laboratory. The set goes perfectly with the added 5 Points Mezco Monsters figures which includes Mezco Toyz very own version of Frankensteins' Monster, Mummy, Sea Creature, Werewolf, and Dracula. Each figure comes with its own set of accessories and well included interactive components like a sarcophagus, stairs, coffin, and more. The Mezco's Monsters Tower of Fear Deluxe Boxed Set is priced at $95 and is set to release between March – May 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and they can be located right here and be sure to check out some of the other 5 Points also offered from Mezco.

"5 Points present – Mezco's Monsters, inspired by the classic monsters of yesteryear. Bats, brains, and bones – this hair-raising deluxe boxed set has it all and more! Mezco's Monsters Tower of Fear Deluxe Boxed Set contains 5 figures, a range of accessories, and a multi-level environment diorama. Standing at a monstrous 18" once assembled, the retro play set diorama creates a decaying Carpathian castle with three floors – a dungeon, a main hall, and Frankenstein's Lab! Each floor has interactive components for each Monster including a coffin that Dracula can fit inside, a sarcophagus that Mummy can fit inside, lab equipment that Frankenstein's Monster can connect to, multiple landings for each figure to stand on, and much more!"

THE 5 POINTS MEZCO'S MONSTERS – TOWER OF FEAR DELUXE BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Dracula – He feasts on the blood of the living! Undead, centuries-old, and a Vampire Lord, Dracula transforms into a giant vampire bat with his included Bat-transformation accessory.

Frankenstein's Monster – Warn the villagers! Assembled from parts of the dead and brought to life through science, Frankenstein's Monster terrorizes the town. Frankenstein's Monster features a removable skullcap that exposes his abnormal brain and a stone block with a shackled chain that attaches to his leg.

Mummy – Heed the Mummy's Curse! Awoken from his eternal rest by those who disturbed his chamber and ignored warning, the Mummy now seeks revenge. The Mummy comes complete with artifacts from his burial chambers and a cursed scroll.

Sea Creature – The prehistoric fish-man of legend. Quite possibly the last of his kind, this scaly-skinned amphibious humanoid dwells alone in the murky waters of the deep. The Sea Creature comes with a Sea Creature fossilized head and two different seaweed accessories that attach to his body.

Werewolf – Beware the full moon! When the moon is full and high, those who are 'marked' will turn into a wolf and hunt their prey. The Werewolf comes with the bloody bones of his fallen victims.

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) vampire bat (fits over Dracula's head)

One (1) skullcap (fits onto Frankenstein's Monster's head)

One (1) Usekh collar

One (1) unraveled scroll

Two (2) Canopic jars

One (1) Uraeus

One (1) fossilized Sea Creature head

Two (2) seaweed fronds

One (1) human skull

One (1) tibia bone

One (1) fibula bone

Five (5) display bases

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, poseable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points Mezco's Monsters Tower of Fear Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."