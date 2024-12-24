Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: doc savage, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Doc Savage The Man of Bronze One:12 Figure

Witness the return of greatness as Mezco Toys has revealed their newest One:12 Collectible figure with Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze

Article Summary Mezco Toyz introduces a new Doc Savage One:12 figure, celebrating the iconic Man of Bronze.

The figure features Doc Savage's classic look, complete with a rugged safari shirt and tactical gear.

Includes four unique head sculpts and a wide array of accessories for immersive play.

Available for pre-order at $115 with an anticipated release in August 2025.

It is time to turn back the clock as Mezco Toyz is back with another iconic Pulp Fiction icon from yesteryear. This impressive collection of One:12 Collective figures, while Doc Nocturnal is their own original pulp fiction icon, Dick Tracy, The Shadow, and now Doc Savage are back in the spotlight. Doc Savage, often called the "Man of Bronze," is a legendary pulp hero who debuted back in 1933 with Doc Savage Magazine #1. He was created by writer Lester Dent and publisher Henry Ralston and follows the tale of Clark Savage Jr., who is a brilliant scientist, physician, adventurer, and master tactician. Doc embarks on global adventures with his loyal team, known as the Fabulous Five, which includes Monk Mayfair and Renny Renwick.

Together, they face a wide array of villains, from criminal masterminds to mad scientists and supernatural threats. The fun continues with the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective series that includes four head sculpts, including a Pocket Novel Portrait and a Pulp Cover Portrait. Other accessories include a ripped shirt, a vest, a grappling hook, blast effects, goggles, a gas mask, a knife, grenades, a gun, and so much more. The Adventures of Doc Savage continues with this impressive release that is priced at $115 and is now up for pre-order with an August 2025 release.

One: 12 Collective – Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze

"The One:12 Collective Doc Savage is decked out in his iconic rugged safari shirt, jodhpurs and high-boots with secret compartments. Also included are a ripped shirt option, his trusted utility vest and two wristband options. The Man of Bronze features four interchangeable head portraits, including one with side-parted hair from the pulp era, and the others showcasing his buzzcut with a widow's peak as seen in pocket novels and comics."

"Fully equipped and ready for action, Doc Savage carries an array of weapons and gadgets, including night vision goggles, a gas mask, an infrared lantern, a bowie knife, a mini periscope, a folding grapple hook, multiple grenades, and his Super Machine Pistol paired with ammo rounds and blaster FXs. Each One:12 Collective Doc Savage – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

