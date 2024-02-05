Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: addams family, mezco toyz, wednesday

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Netflix's Wednesday 5 Points Figure Boxed Set

Step into the horror and mysterious filled world of Wednesday as Mezco Toyz debut their lates 5 Points action figure set

Article Summary Mezco Toyz releases Wednesday & Enid 5 Points Boxed Set inspired by Netflix series.

Set includes detailed figures with swappable parts and a themed Nevermore playset.

Collectors can pre-order now for September 2024 release at $40 per set.

Addams Family fans can also explore Mezco’s Universal Monsters and Godzilla sets.

Get ready to return to Nevermore Academy as Mezco Toyz debuts their newest 5 Points Boxed Set. Coming from the world of the Netflix Wednesday series, Wednesday and Enid are together again. This series revolved around the Addams Family franchise and was directed by Tim Burton, adding his distinctive and gothic style to the iconic franchise. The coming-of-age journey took this misunderstood member of the Addams Family to Nevermore Academy, but a supernatural mystery awaits here. This new 5 conjuredt brings two iconic characters from the series, one again with swappable parts and a themed dorm play set.

Wednesday and Enid are nicely crafted, featuring likenesses and appearances from the hit Netflix series. Bdorm roomes will have only 5 points of articulation and will come with swappable arms and a themed accessory with an umbrella or backpack. Mezco was also sure to include the truth hand-servant Thing to the set, which will make Addams Family fans quite happy. Nevermore Academy awaits your arrival in September 2024, with pre-orders for the Wednesday 5 Points Boxed Set already going up for $40. If you need more monstrous 5 Points fun from Mezco Toyz, then be sure to check out the Universal Monsters or Godzilla sets.

5 Points Wednesday & Enid Boxed Set

"From the hit streaming series, Wednesday, Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair are conjoured in retro-fabulous 5 Points style! This boxed set includes Wednesday and Enid in their Nevermore Academy uniforms, Wednesday's trusty hand-servant Thing, and a dorm-room playset! Once assembled, the Ophelia Hall dorm-room features the split dorm and a massive stained-glass window in the background. The two roommates with opposite personalities navigate through the mysteries at Nevermore Academy together, forming an unlikely yet unbreakable bond."

THE 5 POINTS WEDNESDAY & ENID BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Wednesday Addams: a cynical, darkly witty teenager finding her way through Nevermore Academy as a new student with her newfound psychic abilities.

Enid Sinclair: Wednesday's bright and bubbly roommate werewolf student at Nevermore Academy who happens to be a werewolf.

ACCESSORIES:

Four (4) Wednesday arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R) One (1) arm with umbrella cover holding hand (L) One (1) arm with umbrella handle holding hand (R)

Four (4) Enid arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R) One (1) pair of arms with painted nails (L&R)

One (1) Thing

One (1) umbrella cover

One (1) umbrella sword handle

One (1) backpack

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!