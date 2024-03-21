Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: conan the barbarian, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Static 6 Conan the Barbarian (1982) Statue

Travel back in time with Mezco Toyz as they debut a new Static-6 statue right from the world of Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Article Summary Mezco Toyz introduces Static-6 Conan the Barbarian based on 1982 film

Statue features Conan with sword alongside warrior Valeria for $375

Standing 25 inches tall, intricate details mimic Renato Casaro's art

Pre-orders available for December 2024 release; hyper-realistic paint

Conan the Barbarian is a 1982 cult classic film that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and features an epic tale of adventure, revenge, and redemption. Set in the mythical land of Hyboria, the film follows the journey of the fierce warrior Conan, who was born on the battlefield and seeks vengeance. The evil warlord known as Thulsa Doom murdered his family, and vengeance knows no bounds, with Conan stopping at nothing to get his. His quest is not easy, and as time goes on, he meets new allies, battling supernatural forces, and confronts his destiny as the prophesied savior of Hyboria. Now, fans of Conan the Barbarian can relive the excitement of the film with a stunning new statue from Mezco Toyz.

Releasing as part of Mezco's Static-6 collection, this statue recreates the iconic poster featuring Conan and his lover, Valeria. Standing a whopping 25" tall, Conan the Barbarian is depicted in all his muscular Arnold glory, brandishing his sword high and proud. By his side sits Valeria, the fierce and stunning warrior woman who fights alongside the Hyborian warriors in their quest for justice and revenge. Tons of intricate details are featured here and beautifully capture Renato Casard's glorious art style. Fans can bring home Conan's epic journey in December 2024 for a mighty $375, and pre-orders are already online.

Mezco Toyz Static 6 Conan the Barbarian (1982)

"Between the time when the oceans drank Atlantis and the rise of the sons of Aryas, there was an age undreamed of. And unto this, Conan, destined to wear the jeweled crown of Aquilonia upon a troubled brow. It is I, his chronicler, who alone can tell thee of his saga. Let me tell you of the days of high adventure! Based on the iconic film poster painted by Renato Casaro for the 1982 fantasy epic Conan the Barbarian, the mighty warrior is brought to life with Mezco Toyz's Static Six: Conan the Barbarian!"

"Mezco's Static Six: Conan the Barbarian statue translates Renato Casaro's art style into a three-dimensional tribute to his classic film poster: Conan stands triumphantly atop rocky terrain, wielding the Atlantean Sword toward the sky. Ready to strike in his signature helmet and chained gladiator loincloth, Conan is accompanied by the fearless brigand Valeria, who fiercely thrusts her sword into the ground."

THE MEZCO STATIC SIX: CONAN THE BARBARIAN FEATURES:

Approximately 25 inches tall from base to the top of Atlantean Sword

Hand painted hyper-realistic detailing

Sculpted fur accents

