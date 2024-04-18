Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: marvel, mezco toyz, spider-man

Mezco Toyz Unveils Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales

Step into the Spider-Verse with Mezco Toyz as a new One:12 Collective Miles Morales Spider-Man figure is coming soon

Article Summary Mezco Toyz announces One:12 Collective figure of Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Figure features 28 points of articulation, capturing the dynamic pose of the webslinger.

Miles comes with four head sculpts, multiple hand options, webs, a comic, and spider-sense accessory.

Available for pre-order at $85, the Miles Morales Spider-Man figure is set to arrive in December 2024.

The Spider-Verse is calling as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest One:12 Collective figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. We have seen other spiders already swing on in from Mezco, with Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Gwen, and even Spidey from the 60s. However, this is the first animated figure from the film to arrive, bringing Miles Morales right off the screen. Staying true to his design in Across the Spider-Verse film, Miles will have a slick fabric suit and 28 points of articulation to capture this webslinger in action.

Mezco did not load out too many accessories for Miles compared to other One:12 spiders, but he will feature some fun swappable parts. The will include four different head sculpts, including one unmasked head, a variety of hands, an assortment of webs, a comic book, and a spider-sense. It will be interesting to see this figure in hand, as his articulation could make this a more reliable Spider-Man than other "animated" releases out there. Pre-orders are already live for this Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figure for $85. Fans can expect him to arrive in December 2024, and hopefully, more animated spiders will rive in the future.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

"Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Sorry, I'm doing my own thing." It's a canon event like no other! From the animated phenomenon, Marvel Studio's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales swings into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Miles Morales wears a fitted bodysuit with web pattern detailing and his own Spider-Man insignia on his chest."

"He comes complete with four interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions including a fully unmasked Miles Morales portrait, and a Spider-Sense FX that attaches to his posing post. Miles is equipped with multiple web lines that attach to wrists as the super hero swings through the multiverse alongside his fellow heroes. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles races across the multiverse with a new team of Spider-People to protect its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to become a hero."

