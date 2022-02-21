Mezco Toyzfair Brings the Heat with TMNT, Spider-Man, and G.I. Joe

The cancellation of the 2022 New York Toy Fair was a total cowabummer; many companies have taken to the web for their reveals. Mezco Toyz had their 2022 Toyzfair this past weekend, and boy was it loaded with some impressive reveals for their Living Dead Dolls, 5 Points, and One:12 Collective lines. Here is a list of all 12 reveals that were dished out over the weekend.

Reveal #1 – One:12 Collective The Batman

Reveal #2 – MDS Roto Plush Creepshow (1982): The Creep

Reveal #3 – 5 Points Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing & Bubble Head Nurse Boxed Set

Reveal #4 – One:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes

Reveal #5 – Mezco Toyz's Static-6 Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing

Reveal #6 – One:12 Collective Robin

Reveal #7 – 5 Points Scooby-Doo & Mystery Inc Boxed Set

Reveal #8 – One:12 Collective The Amazing Spider-Man

Reveal #9 – One:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Storm Shadow

Reveal #10 – 5 Points The Crow

Reveal #11 – LDD Presents Creepshow (1982): Father's Day

Reveal #12 – One:12 Collective Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

As you can see, one of the biggest reveals was that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading to the One:12 Collective. All four turtles look great with each featuring more harder look than the cartoon counterparts we usually see. Not much else is known about these figures, but I can imagine that we will see Mezco release them as a special box set like the Fantastic Four set. The fun does not end there as we will also be getting big One:12 reveals with The Batman and the first-ever DC Comics Robin to go with all those One:12 Batmen. G.I Joe is getting two more figures as well, with Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow ready to take on the world once again.

We then got some treats from outside the Mezco realm of One:12 Collective with some of their other hot lines. Roto Plush, Living Dead Dolls, 5 Points, and Static-6 lines all got some new reveals. Horror fans are getting some sweet stuff this time around with new collectibles for Creepshow, Silent Hill, Silent Hill 2, and The Crow. Scooby-Doo is even getting some Mezco love as a whole Haunted Mansion Playset is on the way featuring some iconic ghusl and ghost as well as a Mystery Machine and the whole gang.

Lastly, we are getting a brand new Classic Marvel Comics Spider-Man One:12 Collective figure featuring bright colors and loads of personality. This figure looks great and I am excited to see what he will come with, possibly an unmasked head, web-effects, and maybe some other nice comic book goodies. It looks like a Green Goblin could also be on the way for our favorite webslinger to go toe to toe with, and I hope more villains can make their way to us in the future. Either way, this Mezco Toyzfair was loaded with some great reveals that fans will not want to miss, and they will be found here when finally live. These figures and collectibles could release next month, Fall 2022, or even late 2023, so patience is needed, but oh so worth it. Thwip!