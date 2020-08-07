PCS Toys 1/4 Scale Michael Myers Statue Now Up For Order

A new 1/4 scale Michael Myers statue is now up for preorder from PCS Toys. The statue will come in two versions, a standard and Sideshow Exclusive versions will both clock in at $575. Both feature an impressive scan of the Halloween killer, right down to the hole on the side of his mask. The base features a unique design as well, with the Myers house represented and classic scenes from the original 1978 film depicted. The Sideshow exclusive version will come with a swap out bloody knife and a light up jack-o-lantern, pretty standard stuff for Michael Myers collectibles these days. You can see both versions of the statue below, and get a preorder in right here.

Michael Myers 1/4 Scale Statue Details

"The Michael Myers 1:4 Scale Statue measures a menacing 23" tall, wielding his signature silver chef's knife as he stands on a Myers house themed base measuring 9.25" in diameter. Beneath his feet are sculpted floorboards, and around the exterior is a highly detailed, faded façade of the haunted Haddonfield home.

Four different sculpted window reliefs depict essential scenes from Michael Myers' murderous history around the base, including Michael's first kill as a child, the deaths of Bob Simms and Annie Brackett, and the harrowing closet attack as seen from Laurie Strode's perspective. Rendered in sepia and detailed in three dimensions, these windows provide a horrifying view into the bloodshed Myers has brought home with him.

This statue features a mixed media costume, including full fabric work coveralls, carefully tailored to capture the killer's signature shape and size. The infamous Myers mask is sculpted onto his portrait and features synthetic hair elements that add a degree of frightening realism to this detailed figure.

The (Slasher) Exclusive Edition includes an alternate bloody knife that can interchange with the clean knife the killer holds. Additionally, the Slasher Edition includes an exclusive light up pumpkin proximity piece, capturing all of the frightening detail of this festive icon as seen in the film's opening credits. Bring an extra level of terror to your collection with these exclusive additional display options."