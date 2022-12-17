Mickey Mouse & Friends Unite with Hot Toy New Disney Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys is back with another adorable and mystery filled Cosbi release as the world of Disney comes to life. The Cosbi Collection is a set of miniature figures that are packed with character, connect, and keep the blind bag mystery line alive. It has been quite some time since Mystery Minis have popped off in the States, so hopefully, Hot Toys can start offering these in the US sooner or later. This new wave of figures is based around Disney, with Mickey Mouse and his friends coming to life. The way consists of 9 minis (as usual), with one of them being a super rare mystery Cosbi release. Collectors will be able to collect:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Daisy Duck

Chip N' Dale

Tigger

Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet

Dumbo

Dumbo (Circus Variant) Mystery Cosbi

Hot Toys really packed in the adorable factor with these figures, and that Chip N' Dale is a must-own! Each of their designs is beautifully done, and these are Mystery Mini figures that any fan can get behind. The Circus Dumbo is the Chase Variant in this set, and while that is not bad, I would have loved to see a Goofy in this set. Hot Toy usually dished out multiple series of these Cosbi Collections, so hopefully, Goofy, Max, Huey, Dewey, and Louie are a feature in Series 2! Prices and release dates are known at the time, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Arrive at Hot Toys

"Over the years (almost 100 years!), Disney characters have made us laugh and warmed our heart with their friendship. In order to refresh your day with a spark of joy, Hot Toys has prepared a series of Disney Cosbi capturing some classic characters in their signature outfits with different props. Disney Cosbi Collection features Mickey playing guitar, Minnie singing, Donald Duck painting, and Daisy Duck cozying up with a book."

"Others include Dumbo taking a bath in a cask, Chip 'n Dale listening to music and enjoying their popcorn, Tigger cooking, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet in their pajamas reading bedtime stories; and bathing Dumbo with face painting is the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 6.5 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Let the Disney Cosbi brightens up your day today!"