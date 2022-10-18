Mighty Iron Man Hulkbuster Set Debuts from LEGO with 4,049 Pieces

Marvel Studios fans are in for a massive treat as LEGO unveils a brand new adult collectors construction set with Iron Man stepping into the spotlight. The Marvel Studios Iron Man MK44 Hulkbuster set is no simple set as it comes in at 4,049 pieces and will stand 20" tall and 18.5" wide. This massive set is dedicated towards the adult side of LEGO collecting and will be a nice challenge for any Marvel fan to dive into. Three light-up bricks are also featured in this beauty, with the arc reactor and the hands lighting up. To make things even more intense, the cockpit has been designed by LEGO to hold the buildable 9" Marvel Iron Man Figure, which can be found here. Master Builders will also get a Hulkbuster plaque as well as a Tony Stark mini-figure holding some of his tools. This is a must have LEGO set for any Marvel Studios fans, and it will be the ultimate challenge for Iron Man fans. A set like this is not cheap either, and it comes in at a whopping $55). The Iron Man Hulkbuster MK44 set is expected to go live on November 9, 2022, right here.

Take Down the Hulk with LEGO's Mighty Hulkbuster

"LEGO® Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, this challenging and rewarding construction project is designed with adult enthusiasts in mind."

"The model features a multitude of movie-accurate features. Within the dark red armor and strategically positioned golden plates lies a spacious cockpit, from which the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) – sold separately – controls the heavy-duty armor. The set also includes an information plate and a Tony Stark minifigure. This model is part of an extensive range of LEGO Marvel Sets for Adults."

Collectible movie colossus – This 4,049-piece LEGO® Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron

Authentic details – The model incorporates 3 light-up arc reactors (1 in the chest and 1 in each hand), a fully jointed upper body and a spacious, opening cockpit

Combine with an Iron Man pilot – The cockpit is designed to hold the LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) – sold separately

A surefire conversation-starter – This display piece also includes an information plate that holds a Tony Stark minifigure carrying tools

Gift for adults – Model-makers and Marvel enthusiasts will find this challenging build-and-display project provides pleasure and fulfillment long after the construction work is over

Movie memento – Measuring 20.5 in (52 cm) high, 18.5 in (47 cm) wide and 9.5 in (24 cm) deep, this celebration of the Marvel movies can be displayed in the home or workplace