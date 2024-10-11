Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

Miles Morales Swing On In with New Spider-Man Statue from McFarlane

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

A new set of Marvel Comics statues is on the from McFarlane Toys as they expand their roster and bring more iconic covers and heroes to life. One of which is a stunning new statue featuring Miles Morales as Spider-Man, which perfectly captures the dynamic energy of the Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 comic cover. This 1:10 statue celebrates the rebooted 2022 Marvel Comics series, which features the striking artwork by Federico Vicentini. Coming to life in three-dimensional form, Miles is posed in an iconic leaping pose as he is ready to pack a punch in his sleek black-and-red Spider-Man suit.

These statues are something Marvel Comics fans never thought McFarlane Toys would be creating, but they are exceptional. The attention to detail is remarkable, with fine textures on his suit, including his shocking powers and sleek finish, with his sweet matte black and red accents. This agile hero from the Spider-Verse is a nice and more modern hero to add to this collection, and McFarlane Toys has also included a collectible art card as well as a themed backdrop to help bring this statue to life. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers for $29.99 with a November 2024 release.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 McFarlane Toys Statue

"Spider-Man faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and everytime Miles Morales falls, he rises again-stronger than before. Until now. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day Miles reaches his breaking point."

Inspired by Mile Morales: Spider-Man Issue# 1.

1:10th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

