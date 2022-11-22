Mondo Announces Master of the Universe 1/6 Scale Anti-Eternia He-Man 

Mondo is back with another impressive and powerful Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale figure. Our heroes better watch out as Anti-Eternia He-Man has arrived again in our dimension. Coming in at 12" tall and featuring 30 points of articulation, this figure brings the power of Hell-Skull right to your shelves. It was not long ago that we saw Mondo re-release their popular 1/6 scale He-Man figure, and now Anti-Eternia He-Man is here to stop that. As for accessories, Anti-Eternia will come with three swappable heads as well as some swappable body armor. Fabric elements are also used for He-Man's outfit, and some sweet, translucent red weapons are included to make him really stand out.

Originally a DesignerCon exclusive, fans will now be able to add some true terror to their Masters of the Universe collection in greater size and detail. Masters of the Universe Anti-Eternia He-Man is limited to only 1500 pieces, he is priced at $235, and pre-orders will go live right through the Mondo Shop tomorrow at 1 PM EST here. Check out the Mondo Blog for more info on Anti-Eternia He-Man here. Stay tuned for more Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale figures from Mondo, as this line is popping, very limited, and highly sought after. I have the Power!

Summon the Power of Hell-Skull with Anti-Eternia He-Man

"Invoking the power of Hell-Skull, Anti-Eternia He-Man was born! This infamous villain has jumped dimensions and landed as a limited edition figure in our existing Masters of the Universe 1/6th scale figure line. Featuring over 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and multiple accessories (including three swappable portraits and translucent red weapons), this is a must-have for anyone's Masters collection.This began as a DesignerCon exclusive this past weekend, so limited remaining quantities of what did not sell out at the show will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, 11/22) at 12PM CT, on mondoshop.com."

Product includes:

  • Standard Portrait
  • Angry Portrait
  • Classic Portrait
  • Translucent Red Power Sword
  • Translucent Red Battle Axe
  • Translucent Red Energy Punch
  • Translucent Red Battle Armor
  • Swappable Battle Armor H + Battle Damaged H
  • Regular Armor
  • Shield

