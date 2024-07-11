Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: godzilla, masters of the universe, mondo, sdcc

Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC

Mondo is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con with some new limited edition exclusives featuring some Cherry Blossom variants

It is Cherry Blossom season at Mondo, and they have unveiled not one but two special edition variant releases for San Diego Comic Con. Mondo already has an impressive lineup of exclusives from the legendary convention, with collectibles from Marvel Comics and Stranger Things fans. Well, the fun continues with a monstrous All Monsters Attack Soft Vinyl Figure Set. A Cherry Blossom Glow in the Dark Variant is making its arrival at the con featuring three iconic kaiju's from the 1969 film, All Monsters Attack. Godzilla, Gabara and Minilla are ready for war standing 8" tall and Minilla at 3.5" tall and all features a stunning Cherry Blossom paint scheme with amazing packaging.

However, the Godzilla universe is not the only one embracing the way of the Cherry Blossom for SDCC 2024 as Mondo also has a new Masters of the Universe arriving. Scareglow is back with a new translucent pink 15" tall figure with glow in the dark effect. This Master of the Universe big bad comes with a fabric cape, staff, two heads, and a see through body infused with gold glitter. Scareglow will be available only at SDCC with Mondo's Booth 5137 on 7/24 for $265. Godzilla All Monsters Attack Set will be offered online on 7/25 on the Mondo Shop.

"The ALL MONSTERS ATTACK – Soft Vinyl Figure Set is back in our signature Cherry Blossom GITD Variant! This limited edition release comes complete with three swivel-articulated kaiju … Godzilla, Gabara and Minilla from Toho's 1969 film ALL MONSTERS ATTACK. Available online on 7/25."

"Mondo's first MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE soft vinyl figure returns in our signature Cherry Blossom GITD Variant. The 15" Scareglow Soft Vinyl Figure features a fully sculpted pink vinyl slush cast outer body infused with gold glitter, and a fully sculpted glow-in-the-dark skeleton inside. Articulated at the head and arms, Scareglow comes with swappable glow-in-the-dark heads, poleaxe and a posable fabric cape with a wired edge. Available at Booth 5137 on 7/24."

