Mondo Debuts New The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 Figure with Winston

Mondo has revealed their next The Real Ghostbusters figure with the Winston and Sandman Collector's Pack that is timed

Winston Zeddemore is the backbone of the Ghostbusters, and in The Real Ghostbusters animated series, he finally got the spotlight he deserved. Voiced by Arsenio Hall (and later Buster Jones), animated Winston brought level-headed charm and military smarts to a team of paranormal misfits. While the movies often sidelined him, the cartoon fleshed out his character, giving him episodes where he shone, making him a fan favorite. Whether flying the Ecto-2 or going toe-to-toe with ghostly phantasms like the Sandman, Winston is a necessary member of The Real Ghostbusters, and Mondo brings him to life.

Winston is the latest 1/12 scale Ghostbusters figure to arrive, and this new Timed Edition includes Winston and the Sandman right from the hit cartoon. Suit up with your Proton Pack to take down this ghoul with Ghost Trap, Particle Stream, and swappable head and hands. The Sandman comes with Sand Blast Hands, a Sand Bag, and swappable parts as well. This fun Collector's Edition set is priced at $202 and is only offered for pre-order until July 17, 2025, through Mondo.

The Real Ghostbusters – Winston and Sandman Collector's Pack

"They're back to save the world … in 1/12 scale! Complete with swappable hands and portraits, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS –Winston Zeddemore 1/12 Scale Figure is equipped with his trusty proton pack, particle thrower and ghost trap. And each of our Real Ghostbusters comes paired with a goblin from the show … in this case, Hearse and his sled Rosebud! Available for a limited time, this special Winston and Sandman Collector's Pack also includes the sleep ghost Sandman with swappable hands and portraits."

Winston Zeddemore:

Alternate Serious Head

Proton Pack with Particle Thrower Wand

Ghost Trap

Swappable Trap Cartridge with Mini Sandman

Ghost with Stand

Alternate Gloved Hands

Particle Stream

Journal

Journal Key

Clear Figure Stand (not shown)

Sandman:

Alternate Smiling Head

Alternate Hands

Sand Blast Hands

Sand Bag

Sand Straw with Sand Attachment

Clear Figure Stand (not shown)

