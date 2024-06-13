Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mondo Gecko Skates to Mondo with New TMNT Soft Vinyl Release

Mondo is climbing out of the sewer as they debut a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl figure release

Article Summary Mondo debuts a TMNT Soft Vinyl figure of Mondo Gecko, capturing his skate culture roots.

The figure stands 8" tall and includes a skateboard accessory, priced at $105.

Pre-orders for the November 2024 release are available exclusively at the Mondo Shop.

Figure design and development credits include renowned artists James Groman and Brandon Gash.

Mondo Gecko is a recurring character in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise and is an ally to the team. He was first introduced to fans in the 1989 TMNT Adventures comic series by Archie Comics and has been around since. Originally, Mondo Gecko was an ordinary gecko who mutated after exposure to the mysterious mutagen compound found in the TMNT Universe. His backstory includes elements of rebellion against the man, which has allowed him to easily align with Shredder and the Foot Clan. Mondo Gecko is a mutated gecko who is known for his radical skateboarding persona, and now Mondo is bringing him to life with their latest Soft Vinyl figure.

This new release easily captures Mondo Gecko's love for 1980s and 90s skate culture with this slick new release. Joining their Soft Vinyl Collection, Mondo Gecko comes in at 8" tall and features a truly punk design that helps show off Gecko's fun-loving and slightly rebellious side. Of course, Mondo was sure to give him a skateboard accessory, helping him bring skate-fu to life once again. This marks the fourth figure to arrive from Mondo featuring classic TMNT character with the style of Japanese sofubi collectibles. Gecko will join Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo in this line, with Mondo Gecko coming in as an exclusive for $105. Pre-orders are already live right on the Mondo Shop with a November 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mondo Gecko Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Skatemaster Mondo Gecko comes complete with turbo-charged skateboard for ripping through the sewers … or skate-fu!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – James Groman

Sculpt – Brandon Gash

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Lordbobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Mondo Gecko

Skateboard

