Mondo Gets Animated with Brand New 1/6 Scale Batman Beyond Figure

Return to the future of Gotham City with Mondo as they debut their latest 1/6 scale animated figure with the one and only Batman Beyond

Mondo is back with yet another remarkable 1/6 scale animated collectibles and this time we are stepping into the world of DC Comics. Debuting as a hit animated series, Batman Beyond gave fans a futuristic take on the Batman mythos. It was set in the cyberpunk era of Neo-Gotham and told the story of Terry McGinnis, a troubled teen who take on the mantle of Batman after meeting an older and retired Bruce Wayne. Under Bruce's guidance, Terry faces take on clean up crime around the city with a new high tech batsuit while facing both new villains and old enemies for Batman's past.

Now, Terry is getting a new 1/6 scale figure form Mondo that perfectly captures his animated style right off the screen. Batman Beyond all come with a variety of swappable heads including damaged and a unmasked head sculpt. A variety for batarangs, wings, hands, and repulser effects are included as well as some episode specific releases. Mondo has this future hero priced at $225, he will be limited to only 1000 pieces, and pre-orders go live at 1 PM EST on the MondoShop.

Batman Beyond – Terry 1/6 Scale Figure – Exclusive

"A new hero for a new era, Terry McGinnis is suiting up to bring justice back to the Gotham of tomorrow. Our BATMAN BEYOND – Terry 1/6 Scale Figure – Exclusive comes complete with a full array of swappable portraits, hands and Batarangs … everything he needs take care of the villains of the future (and his Eggbaby)."

Product Includes

Terry McGinnis Figure

Masked Smile Portrait

Masked Neutral Portrait

Battle Damage Portrait

Unmasked Portrait

x2 Red Batarangs

Electrified Batarang

Grapple Hook

Metal Batarang

x2 Rocket Boot Attachments

Freeze Gun with Freeze Blast Attachment

Empty Mask

Eggbaby

x7 Pairs of Interchangeable Hands

x2 Pairs of Wings

Figure Base

