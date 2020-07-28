Monster Hunter Iceborne Comes to Life with New Good Smile Nendoroid

Good Smile Company finally revealed the final product of there Monster Hunter Nendoroid figures. Coming out of the most recent release, Monster Hunter: Iceborne, a new hunter emerges with a new deluxe figure. This male hunter will be featured in the beautiful Zinogre Alpha Armor set. The normal head is armored but with the deluxe, there will be two face plates showing standard and fighting expressions. Monster Hunter weapons are also included with Despot's Thundergale Charge Blade, carving knives, and Mightning Heavy Bowgun. There will also be power effect accessories along with a display rod and base so Monster Hunter fans can show off this hunter in style.

The design of this figure is very well done and the colors just pop. The added accessories bring the hunt alive and now we just need a monster to go after. The Nendoroid Monster Hunter Iceborne Male Zinogre Alpha Armor Deluxe Version from Good Smile Company will be priced at $76.99. He is expected to go on the hunt again February 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Pre-orders will be open until September 23rd 200 so make sure you get your reservation in before it is too late. Be on the lookout for the Monster Hunter: Iceborne female hunter that should not be that far behind from this release.

"One that moves like a thunderclap and hunts like a wolf. From the PlayStation®4/PC (Steam) game "MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of a male hunter in Zinogre Alpha Armor. This special DX version includes all the parts that are included with the standard version together with bonus parts for even more display options!"

"He comes with two face plates including a standard expression and an intense combat expression. The Despot's Thundergale Charge Blade and a carving knife are included as optional parts, allowing you to recreate your favorite hunting poses from the game! Additionally, the DX version comes with an interchangeable head part, the Mightning Heavy Bowgun and a latent power effect part, allowing you to enjoy the world of "MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE" even more!"