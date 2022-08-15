More PX Exclusive Marvel Comics Tin Lunchboxes Arrive at Diamond

Your lunch is about to get a marvelous upgrade as Surreal Entertainment is back with more Marvel Comics lunchboxes! Releasing exclusively through Diamond, comic book fans can now bring home not one but three new tin lunchboxes. Each lunchbox measures 7.75" long, 6.75" tall x 4" wide, and will be loaded with Marvel Comics design with a hand-wash-only rule. Like previous PX Previews exclusive lunchboxes, each will come with a companion thermos that holds 10oz of liquid so you can get your drink or soup on. As for the design iconic Marvel Comics heroes and stories have arrived, starting with the Man of Fear himself, Daredevil. His design comes to us from Frank Miller's Daredevil: The Man Without Fear with an eye-popping red color that will make your lunch really stand out.

Things then get deadly as Wolverine is back and ready to slice and dice up your lunch. This Marvel Comics tin lunchbox features our favorite mutant from Card #2 of the popular and legendary 1992 X-Men Trading Card from Jim Lee. The fun does not end there as Marvel's Secret Wars comes to life, as Spider-Man's meeting with his new Symbiote Black Suit comes to life in lunchbox glory. The thermos is loaded with all 12 issues of the hit Marvel Comics series with Secret Wars panels displayed on the sides. Each of these Marvel Previews Exclusives Lunch Boxes is priced at $24.99 and is set for February 2023. They can be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store as well as online right here. Eat Up!

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Keep your snacks safe on your walk through Hell's Kitchen with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Daredevil illustrated tin tote! Featuring dynamic artwork by John Romita Jr. from Frank Miller's Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, this stylish lunchbox also includes a fully illustrated 10oz retro-styled beverage container/soup cup. Don't miss out on adding this lunchbox to your Daredevil collection today! Lunchbox measures 7.75'" x 6.75" x 4". Hand wash only."

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! It may not be made of Adamantium, but your snacks are sure to stay protected in this PREVIEWS Exclusive Wolverine illustrated tin tote! Covered with classic artwork, the front of the lunchbox shows off Wolverine as he appears on Card #2 of Jim Lee's 1992 X-Men Trading Card Set, and the sides feature comic panels with the mutant's iconic SNIKT sound effect!"

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Battleworld will be no match for your lunch with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Secret Wars illustrated tin tote! Featuring artwork on the front from the cover of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 illustrated by Mike Zeck and John Beatty, the sides have interior panels including the first appearance of Spider-Man's iconic black costume!"