Mortal Kombat Kano is Out for Blood with New Storm Collectibles Figure

If you are a Mortal Kombat fan or collector, then Storm Collectibles is the place for you. They have been killing it with their 1/12 scale line of figures, bringing these iconic fighters right off the screen. They have been slowly building their roster, and so far, we have seen Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Reptile, Kintaro, Sub-Zero, Motaro, Raiden, Sector, Cyrax, Goro, and so much more! Each figure is bleeding with impressive detail, articulation, and accessories to please any fan. A new fighter has entered the Mortal Kombat as Kano is ready to ready to increase his kill count. Kano is packed with deadly detail and swappable parts like three interchangeable heads, a variety of hands, four different weapons, and even some bloody effects to showcase his fatalities. If you live playing as Kano then this is the Mortal Kombat figure for you, and he is priced at $80 with a Q1 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here and act fast, as these figures usually sell out.

"Undisciplined and dangerous, Kano is a thug for hire. From weapons dealing to cold-blooded murder, his military training has made him the go-to man for the Black Dragon. But when an operation went to hell and his face horribly mutilated, Kano's crime spree was almost ended. Ever the survivor, he used his underworld connections to find a cyberneticist capable of repairing the damage. Kano was fitted with several high-tech enhancements, most notably his eye laser, With these new weapons, Kano's reign of terror has only just begun."

Features:

Three Interchangeable Head Sculpt

Five Different Pair of Hands

Four Weapons (Knives, Knives in Motion etc.)

1 x Eye Laser

Estimated Release Date: Q1 2023