Mortal Kombat Scorpion Brings Some Heat from Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles is back and ready to enter the deadly Mortal Kombat once again. A new special edition version of Scorpion has arrived and is releasing exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store. This release is part of the new line of impressive 1/6 scale figures based around the fighter in Mortal Kombat XI. Coming in at 12″ tall, Scorpion is bringing some heat to gamers collections with excellent detail and fabric outfit. Similar to the previous release, this deadly ninja is packed with swappable hands, a display base, and a variety of weapons, as seen in Mortal Kombat. However, this new BBTS Special Edition version features some new bloody weapons that will really put the odds in his favor. If you missed the original 1/6 scale Scorpion Mortal Kombat release from Storm Collectibles, then this is the version you will want. The figure is priced at $249.99, is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders can only be found right here.

Storm Collectibles Wants You to GET OVER HERE!

"Introducing Storm Collectibles' very first 1/6 scale figure from Mortal Kombat! Hanzo Hasashi was once a member of the Japanese Shirai Ryu ninja clan. Given the name Scorpion for his blindingly fast and deadly fighting skill, his life was blessed with glorious kombat in the name of his Grand Master. But when he, his family, and his clan were brutally exterminated by Sub-Zero and the Lin Kuei, Scorpion's existence became eternal torment. Resurrected by the malevolent necromancer Quan Chi, he entered the Mortal Kombat tournament to slay Sub-Zero and avenge the murders of his kin. This Special Edition version of the figure comes with a set of bloody weapons and a translucent flame stand for dynamic posing."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Mortal Kombat XI video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Real fabric clothing

Box Contents

Scorpion figure

4 Pairs of hands

2 Katanas and scabbards

Kunai

Hell Fire effect

2 Bloody katanas with scabbards

Translucent flame stand