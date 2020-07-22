Mortal Kombat 3 Motaro Enters the Arena with Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles has unleashed the beast known as Motaro with its newest Mortal Kombat figure. This Mortal Kombat 3 sub boss is ready to kick ass with this new figure. He stands 9.5 inches tall and is packed with swappable accessories and pieces. Motaro will get 2 head sculpts and 3 pairs of hands giving him a variety of fighting poses. For accessories, he will get a fireball effect and an articulated skeleton to really enhance your Mortal Kombat display. This beast is beautifully sculpted and ready to take on anyone that stands in his way.

This figure is massive and is just packed with detail. Motaro has such a unique design and will really stand out in any fans collection. The Mortal Kombat 3 Motaro 1/12 Scale Action Figure from Storm Collectibles is priced at $110. He is set to fight once again between October – December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and collectors can find links located here. Don't forget to expand your Mortal Kombat roster with other figures from Storm Collectibles like the recently announced SDCC Scorpion.

"Motaro is from a race the Centaurians. He made his first appearance as a sub-boss character in Mortal Kombat 3. Motaro's kind has come into conflict with the Shokan, a four-armed race to which Goro, Kintaro, and Sheeva belong, as Kahn favors the Centaurians and aids them in the defeat and subjugation of the Shokan race. As a Centaurian, Motaro possesses great strength as well as a razor-sharp tail that fires energy blasts from its tip, and the power of teleportation. He also has absolute immunity to projectile attacks, as Motaro's skin appears to have some sort of reflective surface that automatically repels long-range attacks to the point of sending them right back at opponents."

Features:

– Fully Articulated Mortao's Body – 240mm Tall

– 2 x Interchanging Head Sculpt

– 3 x Pairs of hand

– 1 x Fireball Effect

– 1 x Articulated Bloody Skeleton Skull Body