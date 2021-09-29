My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Wants Blood with Good Smile Company

The Pop Up Parade statue series from Good Smile Company gives fans some real high quality statues for a fraction of the price. This time we are back and ready to go Plus Ultra as they have revealed yet another collectible from the hit anime series, My Hero Academia. Coming out of the League of Villains, Himiko Toga is ready to create a little chaos with her new Pop Up Parade statue. Standing roughly 7" tall, this statue is beautifully sculpted that captures the beauty and insanity of this deadly villain. Good Smile is offering two different versions of the statue with a standard and an exclusive featuring a face with her tongue sticking out.

My Hero Academia continues to gain popularity as another season has been confirmed for the anime. These statues are perfect for fans, and I hope they continue to show off the League of Villains as it is a colorful cast of characters. Pre-orders for the Pop Up Parade My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Statue are live and are set to release in February 2022. Both versions of the statue are priced a $38.99, and fans can find the standard here and the GSC exclusive here.

"Himiko Toga of the League of Villains joins the POP UP PARADE series! This online exclusive version features a face with her tongue sticking out! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Himiko Toga of the League of Villains joins the POP UP PARADE series! This GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP exclusive version features a face with her tongue sticking out! Be sure to add her to your collection!"