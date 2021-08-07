My Hero Academia Todoroki Gets an Upgrade with Good Smile

All eyes are one My Hero Academia as we get closer to yet another full theatrical movie release. My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will mark the third film in the anime's history. Not much is know about the upcoming movie, but we are getting a closer look at some of the character costumes with Good Smile Company. Good Smile has revealed their newest selection of Nendoroid figures from the anime, each with their brand new and original stealth suit. We have already seen Deku and Bakugo in theirs, giving them a new sleek black suit to help them on their next quest.

Shoto Todoroki is up next as this icy/hot hero's new suit is faithfully recreated from My Hero Academia. Shoto will come with three different face plates allowing collectors to display him with perplexed, combat, and standard expressions. He will also come with Ice and Fire Quirk effect attachment to show off this hero in action. The MHA World Heroes Mission Stealth Mission Todoroki is priced at $65.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are live here and will stay open until September 2021, so get him while he is hot…or cold.

"Shoto Todoroki in his original "stealth suit" costume from the new movie "World Heroes' Mission"! From the anime movie "My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission" comes a Nendoroid of Shoto Todoroki in his costume original to the movie! His stealth suit has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a combat expression, and a perplexed expression."

"Fire and ice parts for recreating his "Half-Cold Half-Hot" Quirk are included, allowing you to create all kinds of action-packed poses. Be sure to add him to your collection along with Nendoroid Izuku Midoriya: Stealth Suit Ver. and Nendoroid Katsuki Bakugo: Stealth Suit Ver.!"