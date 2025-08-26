Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends
Mysterio Returns with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Exclusive
Return to the world of comic book feats with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles, arriving Fall 2026
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils new Mysterio Marvel Legends figure based on Spider-Man: The Animated Series design
- Figure features a removable dome, two swappable heads, and translucent illusion effect accessories
- Walmart exclusive Marvel Legends Mysterio goes up for pre-order on October 9 during Collector Con
- Highly poseable 6-inch figure recreates classic Spider-Man villain with premium detail and articulation
Mysterio made his first comic book appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 (1964), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Mysterio would then make his debut in Spider-Man: The Animated Series in Season 1, Episode 5, titled "The Menace of Mysterio." The show reimagines Quentin Beck as a disgruntled effects expert who blames Spider-Man for ruining his Hollywood career. Using a dramatic costume and elaborate illusions, Mysterio frames Spider-Man as a criminal, turning the public against him, similar to his comic book origins.
Hasbro is now bringing the illusions of Mysterio to life once more as they debut a new Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends figure. Unlike their previous retro card back release, this one is faithfully inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series with a removable dome, two swappable heads, and some fun translucent illusion effects. The animated Mysterio Marvel Legends Spider-Man figure is priced at $24.99 and will go up for pre-order on October 9 at 10 AM ET for the next Walmart Collector Con.
Marvel Legends – Spider-Man: The Animated Series Mysterio
"Special effects artist Quentin Beck becomes the famous villain Mysterio, using mind-bending illusions to simulate mystic powers and commit crimes. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Mysterio figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from the Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon."
"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This set comes with 6 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head, alternate hands, and visual FX pieces. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine animation-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."