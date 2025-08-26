Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Mysterio Returns with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Exclusive

Return to the world of comic book feats with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles, arriving Fall 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Mysterio Marvel Legends figure based on Spider-Man: The Animated Series design

Figure features a removable dome, two swappable heads, and translucent illusion effect accessories

Walmart exclusive Marvel Legends Mysterio goes up for pre-order on October 9 during Collector Con

Highly poseable 6-inch figure recreates classic Spider-Man villain with premium detail and articulation

Mysterio made his first comic book appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 (1964), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Mysterio would then make his debut in Spider-Man: The Animated Series in Season 1, Episode 5, titled "The Menace of Mysterio." The show reimagines Quentin Beck as a disgruntled effects expert who blames Spider-Man for ruining his Hollywood career. Using a dramatic costume and elaborate illusions, Mysterio frames Spider-Man as a criminal, turning the public against him, similar to his comic book origins.

Hasbro is now bringing the illusions of Mysterio to life once more as they debut a new Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends figure. Unlike their previous retro card back release, this one is faithfully inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series with a removable dome, two swappable heads, and some fun translucent illusion effects. The animated Mysterio Marvel Legends Spider-Man figure is priced at $24.99 and will go up for pre-order on October 9 at 10 AM ET for the next Walmart Collector Con.

Marvel Legends – Spider-Man: The Animated Series Mysterio

"Special effects artist Quentin Beck becomes the famous villain Mysterio, using mind-bending illusions to simulate mystic powers and commit crimes. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Mysterio figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from the Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon."

"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This set comes with 6 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head, alternate hands, and visual FX pieces. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine animation-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!